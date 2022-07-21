Lifestyle

Here are some lifestyle changes cancer survivors must make

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 21, 2022

Cancer survivors must be extra cautious about their health (Photo credit: Pexel)

As your cancer treatment ends, it is crucial to be informed about how to care for and improve your health. Research shows that making lifestyle changes during and after cancer treatment can help prevent a recurrence, which is what most people dread. Leading a healthy life can also prevent other health complications. Follow these five rules to prevent cancer relapse after remission.

Context Why does this story matter?

Stopping smoking and alcohol consumption are the two most important changes any cancer survivor can make to improve their long-term well-being.

Other than these, small frequent meals which are rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants and low in processed sugar and saturated fats should be encouraged.

Regular exercises like yoga can do wonders for both mental and physical health says Dr. Akanksha Saxena, oncologist

Rule 1 Quit and avoid smoking, drinking, and the sun

Using tobacco products is a health hazard for everyone. Cancer survivors must be extra cautious in this regard and refrain from smoking, or using other tobacco products. Alcohol intake can also increase your risk of redeveloping cancer; better quit drinking. Another important risk factor is long exposure to the sun which can cause skin cancer. Prevent this by applying sunscreen formulae with SPF 30.

Rule 2 Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight leads to a host of health issues that affect your entire body. Being underweight is also problematic and it will make your body weak, inviting a series of immune disorders. Eating well is of extreme importance during remission. One must incorporate essential nutrients like protein, fats, carbohydrates, and enough water in the diet and refrain from junk foods.

Rule 3 Be active

Physical activity is very important to maintain a healthy weight. A sedentary lifestyle can also be the root cause of many health problems starting with low metabolism. Engage in short bursts of exercise throughout the day. Try walking more, and opt-out of vehicles when going short distances. Incorporate an exercise routine in your day-to-day activities to stay fit, and healthy.

Rule 4 Manage stress

Reducing stress can help you maintain your physical and mental health better. Practice yoga, meditation, and other relaxation techniques like guided imagery. Dedicate a few sessions of five minutes' time to meditate throughout the day. Focus your efforts on things that you can control, and try not to take on a mountain of responsibility that can cause you stress. Try to get enough sleep.

Rule 5 Post treatment follow-up

Do not take follow-up care lightly. At the follow-up visits, the health care professionals will check for any chances of recurrence of cancer and any secondary cancer. They will also help you manage long-term side effects. Take your medication in time, and never miss a follow-up appointment. If needed reschedule your appointment but always show up and get checked.