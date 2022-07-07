Lifestyle

World Chocolate Day 2022: Have you tried these flavors?

Written by Sneha Das Jul 07, 2022, 10:36 am 3 min read

These chocolate flavors are unique in taste and will satisfy your sweet cravings.

Observed every year on July 7, World Chocolate Day celebrates the favorite dessert and the health benefits it offers. The day was first celebrated in 1981. Over the years, chocolate has evolved like any other food, and now we have a wide range of flavored chocolate bars across the world. Here are five interesting chocolate flavors you must try if you like to experiment.

Chocolates date back 4,000 years, as production started in ancient Mesoamerica, now known as Mexico. The first cacao plants were known to have grown here and The Olmec, the first major civilization in Mexico, made chocolates from them.

Chai lovers rejoice! We have found a chocolate flavor infused with the aroma of tea. A lot of brands have started using flavors of tea spices in chocolates. You can try Paul and Mike's Farm to Bar 57% vegan milk chocolate with Indian Style Masala Chai that includes a blend of ginger, black pepper, cardamom, clove, cassia, and nutmeg.

Packed with the goodness of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, camel milk is extremely effective in preventing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. It also manages your blood sugar levels. Camel milk chocolates are becoming quite popular globally for their nutritional properties. Several chocolate companies like Aadvik Foods, Amul, and Hye Foods have launched their camel milk chocolate bars to promote the benefits of the milk.

Did you know that wasabi is used in chocolates by various brands to add that hot and spicy kick to the product? Also called Japanese horseradish, wasabi is packed with anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antibacterial properties that offer several health benefits. Wasabi-flavored chocolates have been introduced by several brands including Nestle KitKat. Brands like Lindt and Conexion have also launched wasabi-flavored dark chocolates.

This interesting flavor combination will definitely leave you surprised. The spicy flavor of chilies perfectly complements the lingering sweetness of chocolate. Packed with antioxidants, chili helps reduce your appetite and boosts metabolism. You can try Lindt's chili dark chocolate or Smoor's spicy Indian Chilli dark chocolate. Masan & Co.'s chili and cinnamon dark chocolate is also a great pick.

If you are someone who loves the combination of peanut butter and banana in their protein shakes, then try the healthy and nutritious peanut butter and banana-flavored chocolate. Both peanut butter and banana are loaded with proteins and give you a good energy spike. You can try the Wild Ophelia peanut butter and banana dark chocolate that has some sea salt in it.