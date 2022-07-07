Lifestyle

Reading habits of 5 most successful people in the world

Written by Sneha Das Jul 07, 2022, 09:30 am 2 min read

These five successful people manage to incorporate reading every day in their lives.

Did you know that the most successful and well-known people see books as the gateway to knowledge and credit reading as one of the factors of their achievements and happiness? The habit of reading helps them to focus on one single task for a long period of time without getting distracted. Here are the reading habits of the five most successful people.

Microsoft Bill Gates

"Each book opens up new avenues of knowledge to explore," - Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. The American business magnate, investor, software developer, and philanthropist loves to read books during his spare time. Gates reads around 50 books every year, which is approximately one book per week. He usually prefers reading non-fiction books about business, science, public health, world affairs, and engineering.

Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has been ranked as the world's fifth wealthiest man. Buffett used to read between 600-1,000 pages daily when he started his career as an investor. Now he reads 500 pages of financial documents daily and goes through five different newspapers for five-six hours per day.

SpaceX Elon Musk

With a net worth of $221, 400 million, Elon Musk is one of the most successful businessmen in the world today. He co-founded PayPal, founded SpaceX, and is the CEO of Tesla Motors. Musk loved reading science-fiction novels from a young age and spent around 10 hours daily reading. He had finished reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica when he was just nine years old!

Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban

American billionaire entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban is the owner of the American basketball team Dallas Mavericks. He credits reading as a major factor in his success as it helped him learn more about the industry he is involved in. Cuban reads three hours daily by grabbing any book or magazine he comes across. Whatever he has read so far was publicly available.

Carlyle Group David Rubenstein

American billionaire businessman David Rubenstein is the co-founder of the Washington-based private equity firm The Carlyle Group, one of the largest and most successful private investment firms in the world. With a net worth of $3600 million, Rubenstein reads at least six books every week and eight newspapers daily. He is obsessive about learning new things every day through reading, to focus his mind.