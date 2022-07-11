Lifestyle

National Mojito Day 2022: Know everything about the classic cocktail

Written by Sneha Das Jul 11, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

Have a glass of chilled and refreshing mojito and relax this National Mojito Day.

Observed on July 11 every year, National Mojito Day encourages people to raise a glass and appreciate the most classic and loved beverage around the world. Quite famously, American novelist and journalist Ernest Hemingway used to love this drink. A traditional mojito is made with fresh mint, lemon juice, sugar, white rum, sparkling water, and ice. There are other versions now.

History History behind the creation of this refreshing drink

According to tales English explorer Sir Francis Drake came up with the mojito solution to treat his crew suffering from scurvy and dysentery. This refreshing drink was invented in Havana, Cuba. The mojito recipe included aguardiente, sugarcane, and mint and was created in La Bodeguita del Medio, a restaurant-bar in Cuba. It's believed that the concoction successfully reduced the symptoms!

Significance Why mojito is the most classic cocktail?

The summer season is incomplete without some chilled and refreshing mojitos. Packed with vitamin C, they are great immunity boosters, aid in digestion, and cool down your body. Rich in antioxidants and calcium, mojitos are also great for your skin. You can even reduce the quantity of rum and ditch sugar for weight loss. They are perfect for family get-togethers, or outdoor parties.

Celebration Here's how you can celebrate the day

To celebrate the day, prepare some refreshing mojitos, pour the drink into a pitcher, and invite over some of your friends for a gala time. You can make it with lime juice, sugar, rum, soda, syrup, mint, and crushed ice. You can also try mango or strawberry mojito, or the non-alcoholic virgin mojito. Mojito ice cream and cupcakes are some unique recipes to try.

Facts Here are some interesting facts about the drink

Hemingway apparently developed his love for mojito while living in a villa in Havana for several years. Mojito was also the favorite drink of former actress Brigitte Bardot and several other celebrities. The drink was further popularized when Pierce Brosnan was seen sipping it in Die Another Day. The addition of honey and ginger ale can make your mojitos better.

Recipe Vigrin mojito recipe

Try this classic non-alcoholic version of mojito while enjoying a relaxing evening. Your kids can also have this drink. Add lime wedges and honey to a tumbler and muddle well. Add mint leaves and muddle again. To this add lots of ice cubes along with club soda and stir well. Garnish with lime wedges and mint sprigs and serve chilled.