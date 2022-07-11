Lifestyle

French fries at Rs. 15,000/plate: Can you afford it?

Written by Sneha Das Jul 11, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

A New York restaurant serves the most exquisite French fries costing over Rs. 15,000 ($200) per plate! (Photo credit: Instagram @serendipity3nyc)

How much would you spend for a plate of fries, even at the fanciest place? Here's a dish of gourmet fries costing someone's salary! A New York eatery took food experiments to a whole new level by introducing the most expensive French fries, costing over Rs. 15,000 ($200) per plate! The restaurant called Serendipity 3 won the Guinness World Records for this in 2021.

Information Reintroducing the dish to celebrate National French Fry Day

The dish officially dubbed Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites is getting reintroduced by the upscale restaurant to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13. Competitive eater Kevin Thomas Strahle earned the title for speed-eating these French fries at this eatery, earlier this year.

Ingredients What makes the fries so expensive?

The dish uses high-quality Chipperbeck potatoes, Vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, and pure cage-free goose fat from France. It also includes Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 100% grass-fed cream from Jersey cows, aged Gruyere Truffled Swiss, and a 23k edible gold dust topping!

Serving The fries are served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque plate

According to Chef Freddie Schoen-Kiewert, the world-famous fries are served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque plate along with a matching bowl that contains the Mornay Sauce for dipping. A video shared on Instagram by the Guinness Book World Records page shows competitive eater and YouTuber LA Beast aka Strahle eating the French fries at the restaurant. The video received over 2.56 lakh views.

Advance reservation The dish must be ordered 48 hours in advance

In the video, Strahle describes the dish as rich and truffley with earthy notes of grass and hay. If you are looking forward to trying the world's most expensive French fries, you need to request the restaurant 48 hours in advance of your reservation through Resy. The restaurant has an eight-nine week waiting list of customers desperate to try the dish, already.

Expensive food Other expensive food items served by Serendipity

Apart from serving the delicious and most expensive French fries, Serendipity also holds three other additional records. It serves the most expensive dessert named Frrrozen Haute Chocolate ice cream sundae priced at Rs. 19.8 lakh ($25,000). It also makes the most expensive sandwich called Quintessential Grilled Cheese at Rs. 116,995 ($214) and the most expensive milkshake called LUXE Milkshake at Rs. 7,940 ($100).