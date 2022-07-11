Lifestyle

Why dermatologists love Kojic acid, a Japanese beauty secret

Why dermatologists love Kojic acid, a Japanese beauty secret

Written by Sneha Das Jul 11, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Kojic acid is widely used by dermatologists worldwide to treat hyperpigmentation. (Photo credit: Freepik)

A Japanese beauty ingredient, Kojic acid, is rapidly gaining popularity due to its skin-lightening properties in India. Sourced from different types of fungi, this ingredient was first discovered in 1907, and dermatologists seem to love it for all the good reasons. Offering several skincare benefits, it comes in the form of serums, lotions, and soaps. Here's more to it!

Definition What is Kojic acid?

Chemically produced from different types of fungi, Kojic acid is also a by-product of fermented Japanese sake, rice wine, and soy sauce. It prevents the formation of an amino acid called tyrosine in the body that produces melanin and affects hair, skin, and eye color. By inhibiting melanin production, it reduces hyperpigmentation and offers a more bright and consistent skin tone.

Benefits Benefits of Kojic acid on the skin

Kojic acid helps to fade scars and marks left over by acne and pimples and lighten sunspots. It also protects your skin from sun damage, reduces dullness, and makes your skin brighter. Kojic acid is effective against melasma which causes dark patches on your skin. Packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties, it heals various skin infections and inhibits the future appearance of scars.

Usage How to use Kojic acid

When you are using Kojic acid in powdered form, it is recommended to mix it with some water or a mild lotion before applying. The ingredient is used in concentrations of one percent or less in cosmetic products. Apply Kojic acid to your entire face or areas affected by hyperpigmentation twice daily. Once it fully dries, apply moisturizer and sunscreen.

Information How soon should you expect results

No product works magically overnight and the same applies to Kojic acid as well. It usually takes one to two months to notice positive results on your skin after consistent topical usage.

Side effects Know about possible side effects

Kojic is safe to use on all skin types, but in some cases, it might cause an allergy or irritation. Rash, irritation, itchiness, burning, redness, and swollen skin are some of the common side effects of Kojic acid. Therefore, it is recommended to use lower concentrations of the ingredient. Always do a patch test on your skin before using the product religiously.