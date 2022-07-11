Lifestyle

Your kid's childhood is incomplete without these Enid Blyton books!

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 11, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

Let your children experience the world of toys, adventure, and mystery with Enid Blyton's books

Enid Mary Blyton was an English children's writer, whose works have sold over 600 million copies. Her books are still famous and have been translated into 90 languages. Blyton took children's books to a whole new level with her detailed descriptions of characters, places, adventures, and foods. Her books take young readers everywhere a child would dream of going. Gift some to your children.

Mischief Amelia Jane series

This special series is based on the mischief of a naughty girl called Amelia Jane, who is in fact a rag doll playing pranks on her friends who all live in a kid's nursery. The short stories deal with her naughty acts and her friendship with the other dolls. The stories give the message that mischief is fine as long as no one's hurt.

Toyland Noddy

Noddy is a wood-carved toy that runs away after the woodcarver begins to make a wooden lion, scaring Noddy. Upon his escape, Noddy meets Big Ears who takes him to live in Toyland, and he must prove himself to be a good toy to live there. The series became so famous it was adapted into animated shows on television as well.

Adventure The Famous Five series

The novels describe the adventures of Julian, Dick, Anne, Georgina, and her dog Timmy. During the children's school holidays, they always get caught up in some adventure involving treasure or criminals. Blyton intended to write about eight books in the series, but owing to their commercial success she wrote 21 full-length Famous Five novels. The series has also been adapted for television and movies.

Detective The Secret Seven series

A secret society with seven members who meet up in abandoned buildings to hold meetings - sounds exciting? The Secret Seven series tell stories of the adventures and mystery solving of a group of kids named Peter, Janet, Jack, Pam, Barbara, George, and Colin and their dog Scamper. Let the detective in your kid come to life with these incredible books about child detectives.

Flying chair The Wishing Chair series

Children would love this book of adventures. Two good kids, Peter and Mollie, discover a chair at an antique store, and as they sit on it the chair grows wings and takes them to various strange yet adventurous lands. On their journeys, they make friends with a pixie they rescue and bring back home! Check out more such book recommendations.