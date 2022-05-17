Lifestyle

5 skincare benefits of mandelic acid

Written by Sneha Das May 17, 2022

Mandelic acid is safe for all skin types and gives a radiant glow.

Many skincare products that we use today contain exfoliating acids that claim to improve your skin texture, prevent signs of aging and make your skin soft, healthy, and smooth. Mandelic acid is one such popular ingredient that claims to be gentle on your skin and acts as a great chemical exfoliant, giving you a brighter complexion. Here are some skincare benefits of mandelic acid.

Information What is mandelic acid?

Mandelic acid is basically an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that is extracted from bitter almonds. It soaks into your skin more uniformly, slowly, and gently due to its large particle size. It is less likely to cause irritation and is safe even for sensitive skin.

#1 Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Packed with anti-aging properties, mandelic acid is extremely effective in treating wrinkles and fines lines and restoring skin elasticity. It boosts collagen production in your body which tends to decrease with age and gives a youthful, vibrant, and firm look. It also eliminates the dead skin cells by accelerating cell turnover that gives you a bright, clear, and radiant complexion.

#2 Treats hyperpigmentation and skin discoloration

Mandelic acid has been effective in reducing hyperpigmentation, sunspots, freckles, and dark patches on the skin. Besides rejuvenating your skin, it brightens your complexion. It also treats melasma, a skin condition in which blue or gray patches appear on the skin. According to research, mandelic acid can reduce melasma by up to 50 percent in four weeks, revealing a more even complexion.

#3 Reduces acne

Excess sebum production, clogged pores, dead skin cells, and bacteria can cause acne. Packed with antibacterial properties, mandelic acid is well-known for treating acne problems and fading acne marks. It regulates sebum production, reduces inflammation, and unclogs your pores which decreases the occurrence of breakouts. According to a study, mandelic acid is safer and better than salicylic acid when treating inflammatory or cystic acne.

#4 Exfoliates your skin

Mandelic acid is a great chemical exfoliator and is gentle on the skin as compared to other alpha hydroxy acids. It is safe for all skin types including those with sensitive skin or suffering from rosacea as mandelic acid doesn't usually trigger inflammation or irritation. It gently exfoliates the skin, eliminates the dead skin layers, and reveals a softer, smooth, and bright complexion.

#5 Brightens your complexion

Mandelic acid brightens your skin tone and refines your complexion by reducing acne, and dark spots and removing the dead skin cells from the outer surface. It also reverses sun damage and prevents aging signs to make your face look firm, smoother, and softer. It prevents tyrosinase, a melanin-producing enzyme, to block the formation of pigment.