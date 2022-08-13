Lifestyle

5 health benefits of kiwi that you must know

From preventing diseases to making your skin healthy, kiwi boasts an interesting nutrient profile that can help you stay healthy.

Brown on the outside and green on the inside, kiwi or kiwifruit scores high on both appeal and flavor. It is said to have grown in China, way back in 1904. Featuring a sweet and a tad bit tangy taste, this bundle of juicy deliciousness boasts an impressive nutrient profile. Check out these five proven health benefits of kiwi.

Reduces fat Prevents blood clotting

Kiwi has been known to prevent excessive blood clotting as it reduces the amount of fat present in the blood. In fact, various studies show that while it does treat blood clotting, it doesn't negatively effect blood cholesterol levels. It has also been scientifically proven that consuming two-three Kiwis daily can improve heart health over time by making the blood thin.

With dietary fiber Improves digestion

Kiwi is blessed with a good quantity of dietary fiber that helps improve your digestion. Besides that, this juicy fruit also comprises actinic acid which is helpful in breaking down proteins in the gut. Owing to this, nutritionists also advise eating a kiwi after a heavy meal for easy digestion and to prevent your system from bloating.

Antioxidants Improves blood pressure

As kiwi is abundant with nutrients, it is said to improve blood pressure and prevent heart attack and stroke. A study once showed that people who ate three kiwis a day for eight weeks at least experienced a significant reduction in their diastolic and systolic blood pressure. Additionally, this fruit also contains lutein - an antioxidant that controls blood pressure.

Good for eyes Prevents vision loss

With zeaxanthin and lutein compounds, Kiwi is helpful in preventing age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or vision loss. These two nutrients, in fact, absorb all the extra light that may damage your retina. In addition to this, the fruit also protects your eyes from cataracts and other eye-related ailments. It is also abundant with copper which keeps your eyes healthy.

Vitamin C Improves skin health

Kiwi is rich in vitamin C which synthesizes collagen - an enzyme that supports the structure of skin and bones. It also keeps your skin healthy, hydrated, and glowing. Those dealing with acne and pimples can make kiwi a part of their daily diet as it has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce sebum production in skin pores. You can even apply kiwi to your skin.