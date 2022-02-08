Lifestyle

All about protein shakes (and 4 simple recipes)

These healthy protein-rich drinks supply the body with essential nutrients.

It's extremely crucial to include protein in your everyday diet to build your muscles and take care of your overall health. Protein shakes are a more concentrated form of protein that you can consume before or after a strenuous workout to boost your muscle mass and restore your muscles. A good protein shake packed with amino acids and vitamins will aid in muscle recovery.

Definition What is a protein shake?

A protein shake is a healthy blended drink that is similar to a milkshake but contains high levels of proteins to keep you fit and energized. These can be made by mixing protein powder with some liquid, ice, or water. Protein shakes help to build muscles which aid in healthy metabolism and can reduce your appetite by keeping you full for a longer time.

Benefits Benefits of protein shakes

A healthy protein shake should contain no sugar, zero additives, and high levels of protein. Protein shakes can help you to lose weight and belly fat. They also help boost your metabolism through the thermic effects of protein. Adding more protein to your diet along with resistance training can help you build muscle mass and burn some extra calories in the process.

Ingredients What can you add to your protein shakes?

Protein powders come in various forms and you can add a bunch of stuff to them. There are dairy-based protein powders like whey, or casein protein and plant-based ones like soy, hemp, pea, or rice protein. You can add nuts to the shake to get the benefit of healthy fats and fiber. You can also add seeds or blend frozen fruits/veggies into it.

Information When should you have a protein shake?

The time you consume your protein shake depends on your fitness goals. It's preferable to consume a protein shake post-workout to reap its maximum benefits. It helps in recovering your tired muscles and makes them stronger after a strenuous workout session.

Recipes Strawberry protein shake and beet raspberry protein shake

Protein shakes are extremely easy to make and taste absolutely delicious besides being healthy. 1. To make a strawberry protein shake, blend frozen strawberries and bananas with almond milk, Greek yogurt, and vanilla protein powder and serve chilled. 2. Mix coconut water, Greek yogurt, raw beet, frozen raspberries, agave, protein powder together and blend well. Serve chilled with a sprinkle of hemp hearts.

Recipes Tropical protein shake and peanut butter protein shake

3. This sweet and fruity tropical protein shake will beat your mid-winter blues. Mix Greek yogurt and coconut water with frozen pineapple, mangoes, cashew nuts, dried date, and protein powder, and mix well. Serve by topping it with some chia seeds. 4. Blend frozen bananas with milk, cocoa powder, chocolate protein powder, peanut butter, honey, and ice. Pour into a tall glass and enjoy.