Follow this simple 5-step guide to achieve good health

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 07, 2022, 11:12 pm 3 min read

Let's choose health over everything else.

It's time for a monthly review of your new year's health resolutions, so raise your hand if you have also forgotten about them. Relax! It's never too late to start. The key principles of a healthy lifestyle lie in what you eat and also how physically active you are. Here is a simple five-step guide to kickstart your healthy routine and achieve good health.

Step one Indulge in a physical activity

Physical activities can keep stress at bay and make you feel good inside out. Such activities can improve your heart function, reduce the risk of several diseases, and maintain overall wellness. There are several types of physical activities like yoga, hiking, cycling, exercising, or swimming and you can choose the one that is feasible for you. These activities also bring positive energy.

Step two Be mindful about your diet and eating habits

Some healthy dietary habits and mindful eating can help you stay fit and healthy. Switching to healthier alternatives and healthy snacks is also important. Sip on at least eight to 12 glasses of water daily. Have protein-rich meals to keep your hunger pangs away. Also, eat slowly so that you are able to realize when you are really full and need to stop eating.

Step three Better your sleep schedule

Adequate sleep is extremely essential for the proper functioning of your brain and entire body. According to studies, people who don't sleep enough have increased levels of hunger pangs and this might increase the risk of obesity. Whereas, good sleepers are said to have better problem-solving skills and memory. Poor sleep schedules also stress your heart. So, commit to sleeping 7-8 hours a night.

Step four Manage your stress

If stress is not dealt with at the right time, it results in major health issues. Performing yoga and meditation can reduce stress. Self-care is a great strategy to manage stress. You can pamper yourself by taking a few hours out for a spa experience. Also, painting is therapeutic and effectively relieves stress. Developing optimistic relations with people around you also helps manage stress.

Step five Shoo away your bad habits

While an occasional glass of alcohol is fine, many people go overboard with its consumption, which can lead to severe chronic illnesses. You can set a goal to limit consumption and discover healthy alternatives. Many people consume alcohol as they cannot cope with stress. However, exercises can help combat stress and, thus, may be used to reduce the desire to drink or even smoke.