Ghee vs butter: Which is a healthier option?

Written by Sneha Das Jul 12, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Know the difference between ghee and butter. (Photo credit: Instagram @primal.kumaree)

Confused between ghee and butter? Don't worry, in this article, we will help you to understand the difference between these two ingredients and determine which one is healthier for you. Both ghee and butter are staples in Indian food and the major difference between these two ingredients is in their preparation. They also have different nutritional benefits. Read on to know more!

What is ghee and what is butter?

Ghee is a type of clarified butter and contains more fat concentration than butter as the water and milk solids are eliminated during the making process. Used in Indian and Pakistani cultures since ancient times, ghee is made by heating butter. Butter, on the other hand, is a dairy product made from the protein and fat components of churned cream or cow's milk.

Difference between nutritional properties of ghee and butter

Ghee contains vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and cancer-fighting conjugated Linoleic acid. Ghee also contains zero milk protein casein and milk sugar lactose while butter contains small amounts of each. Ghee offers 900 Kcal per 100 grams with 60% saturated fats and zero trans fat while butter provides 717 Kcal per 100 grams with 51% saturated fats and three grams of trans fat.

Health benefits of ghee vs butter

Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin E, vitamin A, phosphorus, calcium, and riboflavin, butter protects your cells from free radicals, improves vision, and boosts immunity. It also prevents tooth decay and improves thyroid and adrenal health. Being a nutritional powerhouse, ghee has anti-inflammatory properties and prevents cardiovascular diseases. Ghee is also great for people with lactose intolerance, as it is free of milk solids.

Difference in storing ghee and butter

You can store homemade ghee without the need for refrigeration for up to three months. Remember to keep it away from sunlight and store it in an airtight container. Butter, on the other hand, needs refrigeration irrespective of the weather conditions. Chop the butter block into small chunks, wrap in butter paper, and store in zip-lock bags. You can heat and reheat as required.

Which one should you choose?

Both ghee and butter have distinct flavors, so choose the essence you prefer. If you are lactose intolerant, then opt for ghee as it has lesser content of lactose and casein. The conjugated Linoleic acid in ghee also makes it great for fat loss.