Try this spiced detox drink for immunity and weight loss

Written by Sneha Das Jul 12, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

This detox water will build your immunity, boost metabolism and eliminate harmful toxins from the body.

If you are on the lookout for an effective natural remedy to lose weight and build immunity, then we bring you a detox concoction that will take care of your overall health. Infused with fennel seeds, cumin seeds, and carom seeds, this spiced Indian drink will improve your energy levels, help in weight loss and flush out harmful toxins. Here's more to it!

Eliminate toxins Health benefits of jeera or cumin seeds

A popular spice in Indian cuisine, cumin seeds are an important ingredient in this spicy and healthy detox water. Packed with vitamins A, C, copper, manganese, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, cumin seeds eliminate harmful toxins from the body. It strengthens your immune system and promotes faster weight loss by increasing the speed of metabolism and improving your digestive health.

Improves metabolism Health benefits of saunf or fennel seeds

Fennel seeds or saunf not only help in digestion but also improve the body's metabolism. Rich in fiber, saunf helps you stay fuller for a longer time and keeps hunger pangs at bay. This will prevent you from grabbing unhealthy food items and promote weight loss. Rich in vitamin C, it also has great immune-boosting properties and helps in better nutrient absorption from foods.

Reduces stress Health benefits of ajwain or carom seeds

The addition of ajwain or carom seeds to this detox water helps to manage your weight and improve your digestive system as it contains an essential oil called Thymol which has anti-inflammatory properties. It also reduces stress and anxiety and helps you relax. Used in Ayurvedic medicine since ancient times, ajwain contains antioxidants that help in fighting harmful free radicals in the body.

Recipe Here's the spiced detox water recipe

To make this spicy and healthy detox drink, soak one teaspoon of fennel seeds, one teaspoon of cumin seeds, and one teaspoon of carom seeds in half a liter of water. Mix well, cover the bowl and let it sit overnight. Next morning, drink this concoction before breakfast to reap its maximum benefits and kick-start your body. You can have this drink every day.