Décor tips to get your balcony monsoon-ready

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 12, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Decorate your balcony to your heart's content with the right decor elements (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

Monsoon is a great time to refurbish your balcony. Adding a comfortable throw, a colorful rug, and a few plants make it an ideal spot to relax and admire rain. A balcony serves as a multi-tasking space for your morning yoga, a mid-morning cuppa, a reading nook, and small get-togethers. Interior designers Ankit Ojha and Anand Ojha share ideas to get your balconies monsoon-ready.

Bright colors Add some colorful cushions

Adding bright-colored cushions to your balcony, will immediately help to accentuate the look of the space and instantly lift your mood on a gloomy day. Mixing floral patterns, textures, and a pop of pastels to your balcony can do wonders. Opt for weather-proof fabrics. There are plenty of options available which are long-lasting and will allow rainwater to flow over it.

PVC blinds Protect your balcony with transparent blinds

Adding blinds to your balcony will let you enjoy the drizzle without worrying about the furniture getting wet. PVC blinds with a variety of finishes are available to help you solve this problem. They will not only block the splash of rain but will also block harsh sunlight to some extent. They can easily be rolled up when you want.

Furniture Invest in the right furniture

If you have a large balcony you surely would like to sit and have a sip of your morning tea, basking in the warmth of the sun. Set up your balcony with comfortable outdoor furniture, some cushions, and a weather-proof colorful rug. Choosing furniture can be tricky though since you'd need a material that'll withstand exposure to heat, moisture, and dust.

Lighting Don't forget about lighting

When you are done executing your vision of your balcony, don't neglect the importance of lighting. A proper selection of lights can add some drama to your balcony. If you want to highlight a wall, use spotlight or track lights; if you want soft mood lighting, go for ceiling lights or wall lights. Invest in good-quality wires to avoid any inconveniences.

Your style Enjoy the design process, vibe with it

Keep it comfortable and modern. You may also choose to use artificial grass and a fountain. Complete the space with comfortable chairs and a coffee table. For garden feels, opt for wooden flooring and stone pebbles. Balconies are a great space to enjoy the fresh breeze and outdoor views. Your balcony design should reflect your style and bring freshness to the house.