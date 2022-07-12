Lifestyle

Banana tea: Have you tried this unique sleep-inducing tea yet?

Banana tea is becoming quite popular around the world for its numerous health benefits, relaxing properties, and mildly sweet taste. Made with bananas, hot water, and honey, this tea is loaded with nutrients like antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium, which prevent bloating, and improve cardiovascular health. It also aids in weight loss and is recommended to be consumed before bedtime for quality sleep.

Definition What is banana tea?

Banana tea can be made both with or without the peel. If you are making it with the peel, then it's called banana peel tea. Banana peel tea has a high content of fiber and the preparation takes a longer time compared to the tea made without the peel. Regular banana tea is made by boiling whole bananas in hot water.

Nutrition Nutritional properties of the tea

Since this healthy tea uses whole bananas, it contains water-soluble nutrients found in bananas like manganese, copper, magnesium, vitamin B6 and potassium. It also contains vitamins A and C along with iron and calcium. One medium-sized banana offers 105 calories along with 27 grams of carbs, one gram of protein, three grams of fiber, and 14 grams of sugar which makes it extremely healthy.

Benefits Health benefits of banana tea

Loaded with potassium, banana helps in regulating fluid balance, and muscle contractions and maintain healthy blood pressure. It also prevents bloating, improves digestive health, and promotes better eyesight. It also promotes better sleep due to its muscle relaxing properties. It supports heart health and reduces the risk of stroke and heart attack. Low in sugar, banana tea is a great replacement for sugar-loaded beverages.

Recipe Banana tea recipe

Boil two-three cups of water. Peel one medium-sized banana and slice off both the ends. Add the banana to the boiling water and simmer for five-10 minutes after reducing the heat. Add honey or cinnamon to the tea for additional flavor. Remove the banana, pour the tea into cups and serve warm. You can also prepare this tea with the peel on.