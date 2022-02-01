Lifestyle

Plogging: The eco-friendly workout everyone is raving about

Written by Sneha Das Feb 01, 2022, 07:14 pm 3 min read

Plogging is the latest buzzword in the fitness world.

If you are a fitness enthusiast, then we guess you must have heard about the latest workout technique called Plogging. This unique new exercise involves regular jogging or brisk walking while you pick up litter on your way to ensure environmental advocacy. Isn't that cool? Plogging not only takes care of your health but also the planet. Read on to know more!

Definition What is Plogging?

Plogging combines the words jogging and a Swedish phrase for pick up, "plocka upp." It's an easy exercise and doesn't require any expensive workout tools. You can participate in this trendy workout wherever you notice litter. Apart from being a social activity, Plogging also incorporates different workouts like bending, stretching, and squatting as you get involved in the process of trash collection.

Origin How and where did Plogging begin?

This international exercise was started in Stockholm, Sweden in 2016 by Erik Ahlstrom. While commuting to work, Ahlstrom noticed trash on the road which no one bothered to pick up. Soon, he started cleaning the litter during his daily running which led to the origin of Plogging. He also started a website named Plogga to encourage fitness enthusiasts to actively participate in the activity.

Benefits What are the health benefits of Plogging?

Besides taking care of the environment, Plogging also benefits your physical and mental health in several ways. This feel-good aerobic exercise is great for your cardiovascular system and will improve your heart health. It relieves stress and anxiety by accelerating the production of endorphins in your body. Half an hour of Plogging reduces 288 calories as compared to regular jogging which reduces 253 calories.

Routine How to start Plogging?

If you want to incorporate Plogging in your fitness regime, then get ready with your gloves and trash bag and wear your favorite workout gear. You can also find a Plogging group in your neighborhood or meet up on social media sites. Carry the trash bag alternatively in both arms to balance out the muscles. Follow traffic rules and stay safe on the road.

Environment Plogging can be the answer to a huge problem

Environmentalists all over the world have supported this effective exercise that might seem small in terms of a noble cause but comes with a solution for a huge global issue. It's a simple way to tackle environmental damage by picking up plastic wastes like straws, coffee cups, and beverage bottles. Plogging is a way to save the environment while taking care of ourselves.