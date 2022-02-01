Lifestyle

5 popular game day snacks

Written by Sneha Das Feb 01, 2022

These tasty snacks are perfect for your game day menu.

If you are a sports enthusiast (looking forward to Superbowl?), then we are sure you would love to cheer and unite over some shareable yummy snacks. From delicious nachos and dips to cheese crisps and jalapeno poppers, these snacks will keep you energized and happy till the last play. Here are a few popular game-day snacks you can whip up in no time.

#1 Fried plantains

If you love french fries, then you will love this recipe as well. This sweet and salty fried plantain recipe will leave you craving for more. First, heat some oil in a skillet. Peel two ripe plantains and slice them into thick pieces. Fry them until they turn caramelized and golden brown. Drain the excess oil. Sprinkle some Kosher salt and serve hot.

#2 Jalapeno popper grilled cheese sandwich

This delicious recipe stuffed with cream cheese, tortilla chips, and jalapeno poppers promises you a fun game day. Place the jalapeno peppers on a baking sheet and broil for eight-14 minutes. Let them sit and remove the skin. Butter the bread and spread cream cheese. Put some shredded cheddar, jalapenos, and crumbled tortilla chips. Add more cheddar and grill for two-four minutes.

#3 Mexican street corn nachos

Nachos are the perfect game day snack. This Mexican recipe is extremely tasty, crunchy, saucy, and cheesy. Melt butter in a pan and char some corn. Then add mayonnaise and mix well. Heat some heavy cream with cornstarch. Add Monterey Jack cheese and let it melt. Pour this mixture on the nachos and top them up with the corn mix, cilantro, and lime juice.

#4 Loaded smashed potatoes

This smashed potatoes recipe is crispy from the outside and soft from the inside. You can load them up with toppings of your choice. Boil baby potatoes and smash them on a greased baking sheet. Brush them with oil, sprinkle salt and pepper and bake until crispy. Cook the bacon. Add cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions to the potatoes and melt the cheese.

#5 Grilled chicken wings

This saucy, spicy, and smoky grilled chicken wings recipe is an absolute classic and will keep you charged throughout the game. Whisk lime juice, bourbon, apricot preserves, sriracha, and soy sauce together and set aside. Add the chicken wings and coat them with half the sauce. Refrigerate for two to four hours. Grill for 10-15 minutes. Toss with remaining sauce, sprinkle cilantro and serve.