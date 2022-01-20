All about 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth's fitness secrets

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 20, 2022, 01:31 pm 2 min read

Chris Hemsworth's diet and exercise plan is designed to help him endure intense physical activities.

Chris Hemsworth has one of the best physiques in Hollywood. But did you know that he used to be skinny? So, how did he accomplish the body of an Adonis? A demanding role as Thor required Hemsworth to not just be fit, but also have high endurance levels. There is a lot that goes behind the scenes to prepare Hemsworth. Let's dive and explore.

Number 1 Weight training

Hemsworth's trainer, Luke Zocchi, had revealed that the actor hits the gym five times a week. He follows the push and pull technique by dividing chest, legs, shoulders, arms, and core equally. Zocchi also mentioned that the workout regime consists of functional training and traditional bodybuilding methods. Bodyweight circuits, iron circuits, are also included in the Thor actor's routine.

Number 2 High protein diet

Hemsworth eats a protein-rich diet

The Australian actor eats a protein-heavy diet six times a day, every two to three hours. While he mostly relies on animal proteins like chicken breast, eggs, steak, fish, he now also eats legumes, vegetables, cottage cheese, and brown rice. Some days are cheat days when the actor indulges in a little bit of ice cream or chocolate.

Number 3 Cardio is a must

The actor includes a cardio element while he is weight training. He also performs a bunch of sprints on a treadmill or a bike. It gives a more consistent increase in heart rate which enhances fat-burning capabilities. The 38-year-old star prefers assault bike workouts to a run. He considers the activity as "savage," especially in a Tambata time setting.

Number 4 Martial Arts

(Photo credit: Weightloss Groove)

While filming one of Marvel's superhero movies, the actor had included martial arts and combat sports in his fitness regime. His favorite is Muay Thai- a popular form of boxing from Thailand. He also uploads boxing videos on his Instagram page, where he has 53.3 million followers. Wrestling is another sport he practices to get in shape.

Number 5 Hemsworth will portray Hulk Hogan in upcoming movie

(Photo credit: @ChrisHemsworth)

Hemsworth will be seen playing wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Netflix project. Joker director Todd Philips is helming the project. In June 2021, announcing the wrap of Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor had uploaded a picture on his Instagram showing his massive arm and sculpted physique. Lauding him, Hogan on his page wrote, "My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack."