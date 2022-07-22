Lifestyle

5 yoga asanas older adults can safely practice

5 yoga asanas older adults can safely practice

Written by Sneha Das Jul 22, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

These yoga asanas can help you stay fit and healthy as you age.

No matter how old you are, exercise should be a major part of your routine to stay mentally and physically fit. However, it can become difficult for people above 60 to engage in intense exercises. So, yoga can be a good option to refresh your mind and spirit and keep your internal organs healthy. Here are five yoga asanas elderly people can safely try.

Standing pose Tadasana or mountain pose

Tadasana is a low-impact foundation pose for all other standing poses. It can reduce back pain and improve posture. Stand straight with your feet slightly apart. Interlock your fingers and turn the wrists outward. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels, and balance on your toes. Hold for 10 seconds. Exhale, bring down your heels and release the interlocking fingers.

Concentration and balance Vrikshasana or tree pose

Vrikshasana is a great pose for seniors as it builds leg and abdominal strength and helps in concentration and balance. Stand straight, bring your hands toward your chest and fold your palms in a namaste. Place your right foot on the left leg's inner thigh above the knee. Keep your left leg straight, hold for five-eight breaths and return to the original position.

Upper back strength Salamba Bhujangasana or sphinx pose

This gentle yoga pose strengthens your upper back and prevents forward head syndrome. Lie down on your stomach with your legs together and arms by the side. Place your forearms on the floor and elbows below your shoulders. Inhale and lift your chest while slightly drawing the belly in. Hold for five-eight breaths, exhale and lower your chest back down slowly.

Basic stretching pose Baddha Konasana or cobbler's pose

This yoga pose offers an excellent basic stretch and will help to open the hips and groin. It also gives relief from stiffness in the pelvic area. Sit straight and open your knees to the side while bringing the soles of your feet together evenly from toes to heels. Press your feet's outer edges firmly for a deeper stretch. Hold for five-eight breaths.

Relaxing and restorative pose Savasana or corpse pose

You can end your yoga session by doing savasana which is probably the easiest and most relaxing pose for anyone. It restores peace to the mind and body while resetting your nervous system. Lie down on your back, and keep your legs slightly apart with your arms by the side. Relax your muscles, breathe naturally, and stay like this for five-15 minutes.