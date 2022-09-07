Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Sri Lanka you must stay at

Written by Sneha Das Sep 07, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

Book these unique hotels in Sri Lanka for an unforgettable trip.

Well-known for its great hospitality, tropical climate, beautiful beaches, and incredible food, Sri Lanka attracts tourists throughout the year. The country is known as the "Pearl of the Indian Ocean" due to its incredible natural beauty, precious gemstones, and extraordinary diversity. If you are planning a trip to Sri Lanka anytime soon, check out these five unique hotels in the country.

Historic landmark Galle Face Hotel

Situated in the heart of Colombo along the seafront and facing the famous Galle Face Green, this hotel is a historic landmark since colonial times. One of the oldest hotels east of Suez, Galle Face Hotel features luxurious and comfortable suites with intricate artifacts and architecture. The hotel houses the city's only salt-water swimming pool and a private museum on the second floor.

Conveniently located The Kingsbury Colombo

Located near the Galle Face Green, the World Trade Center, and the Dutch Hospital Precinct, this five-star hotel offers the best service and features beautifully decorated luxury suites. The hotel has 229 rooms offering round-the-clock butler service and a sea-facing balcony to enjoy the views. You can enjoy rejuvenating spa treatments here. The hotel also houses multiple restaurants and a Beach Club.

Eco-friendly hotel Colombo Court Hotel and Spa

Situated in an upmarket neighborhood of Sri Lanka, this eco-friendly hotel allows guests to relax and rejuvenate in a cosmopolitan environment while enjoying a sustainable lifestyle. This certified carbon-neutral hotel was voted as "Luxury Green Hotel - Indian Ocean 2014" at the World Luxury Hotel Awards in 2014. The property features beautifully appointed rooms along with a rooftop cafe and a relaxing spa.

Ancient hill city hotel Clingendael Boutique Hotel

Located 30 minutes away east of Kandy in Sri Lanka, this boutique hotel is the perfect stay for those who want to explore the ancient hill city. The property is an amalgamation of the bygone days of colonial splendor and uber luxury. The rooms feature antique furniture and interesting artworks. The property also has lush gardens, an on-site spa, and a private yoga class.

Luxury and wellness Kahanda Kanda Galle

Situated amidst the tea plantations and pal-fringed jungles of southern Sri Lanka, this boutique hotel is the perfect combination of luxury, wellness, and culture. You can spot the famous Koggala Lake from this property. The hotel features 12 individually-designed villas with elegant collections of art and antiques. The property also has exotic private gardens and pools where you can spend some quality time.