5 aromatic and mouth-watering recipes using saffron

These saffron recipes are fragrant and have a wonderful taste.

Also called kesar or zaffran, saffron is one of the most expensive spices that adds a beautiful flavor, color, and aroma to any dish. This delicate spice is derived from the saffron crocus flower and is packed with several powerful antioxidants. It also boosts your mood and treats symptoms of depression. Here are five delicious recipes using saffron that you must try at home.

Fragrant Saffron rice

Mix together saffron and rose water in a bowl and keep aside. Deep-fry sliced onions, drain them, and keep them aside. Saute chopped onions, almonds, and raisins in ghee for three minutes. Add rice, saffron-water mixture, fried onions, milk, and salt. Mix well and cook for three-four minutes while stirring occasionally. Garnish with some saffron strands and serve hot with mixed vegetable curry.

Refreshing dessert Kesar kulfi

Simmer the milk while stirring. Add condensed milk and stir well. Add crushed cardamom and bring it to a boil. Next, add chopped cashews and almonds. Stir well. Mix together cardamom powder, corn flour, milk, and saffron. Add this mix to the boiling milk mixture and stir again. Once the mixture is cool, pour into kulfi molds. Refrigerate for seven-eight hours and serve chilled.

So delicious Kesar shrikhand

Hang the curd in a muslin cloth for approximately three hours until the liquid has drained off. Add saffron strands to warm milk and stir until it dissolves. Mix together the saffron mixture, sugar, cardamom powder, and hung curd in a bowl, and mix well using a whisk. Garnish the shrikhand with silvers of almonds and pistachios. Serve chilled and fresh.

Traditional sweet Kesar peda

Soak saffron in warm milk and crumble the khoya. Add powdered sugar and mix well. Put the mixture in a non-stick pan and cook until soft and gooey while stirring continuously. Add crushed cardamom and saffron. Mix them well. Allow the mixture to cool and shape into patty rounds. Mix pistachio and cardamom seeds, and add some on the top of each peda.

So filling Saffron pancake

Grind together saffron and sugar. Add warm milk and then mix it well. Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. In another bowl, crack eggs, add melted butter, and whisk well. Add the egg and milk mixture to the flour mixture and fold gently. Add the saffron and mix everything well. Cook the batter in butter and serve warm.