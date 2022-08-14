Lifestyle

Happy Melon Day! Check out 5 health benefits of muskmelon

Happy Melon Day! Check out 5 health benefits of muskmelon

Written by Sneha Das Aug 14, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Muskmelon is a nutritious summer fruit that offers a lot of health benefits.

If you are the odd one out who does not live to devour mangoes, then watermelon and muskmelon are probably your favorite summer fruits. They are equally great for your health. Having a high water content, muskmelon has a mild watery and sugary taste and is loaded with vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, carbohydrates, electrolytes, and carotenoids. Here are five benefits of this popular melon.

Digestive system Keeps your digestive system healthy

Loaded with high fiber content and water, muskmelon naturally heals digestive issues like constipation and indigestion. It keeps your gut healthy and prevents hunger pangs. The fiber in the fruit offers a calm and cooling effect to your stomach and regulates bowel movements as it helps to add bulk to the stool. Muskmelon also contains vitamin C, which helps to treat stomach ulcers.

Blood pressure Helps manage blood pressure levels

Packed with potassium, muskmelon is extremely beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure. It aids the smooth flow of blood by neutralizing the negative effects of sodium and relaxing the blood vessels. The high fiber and water content also keep your blood pressure under check. The fruit is also loaded with superoxide dismutase, which relaxes your nerves and lowers blood pressure.

Skin health Great for your skin

The high amounts of antioxidants in muskmelon can help purify your skin and make it clear and supple. It also contains collagen that keeps the skin tissues tight and soft, preventing wrinkles and drooping. The vitamin C content in muskmelon can also make your skin glow naturally. You can grind the seeds, pulp, and muskmelon skin and apply it all over your face.

Immunity booster Boosts your immunity

Loaded with the powerful antioxidant properties of vitamin C, muskmelon helps to improve and strengthen your immune system. The beta carotene, phytochemicals, and vitamin A in muskmelon also keep your gut healthy and boost immunity by stimulating the protective white blood cells in your body. A healthy gut and increased white blood cell production keep numerous dangerous microorganisms and diseases at bay.

Hair growth Promotes hair growth

The high content of vitamin A stimulates the production of sebum, which helps to keep your hair healthy and lustrous. The fruit contains citrulline, which boosts blood circulation, especially on the scalp. A mineral called inositol found in muskmelon conditions your mane and prevents hair fall. You can directly apply the pulp of muskmelon to your scalp to improve your hair quality.