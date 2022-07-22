Lifestyle

Did you known these fruits can make your hair stronger?

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 22, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Hair loss can be worrisome for people of all age groups. Factors like stress, pollution, and harmful chemicals can weaken your hair or damage them. Having a good diet is of utmost importance in improving hair health and quality. Fruits are an excellent source of fiber and vitamins and help in improving hair health. These fruits will help you with hair care.

Stronger hair Banana

Bananas are great for treating hair breakage and split ends as they are rich in natural oils, vitamins, and potassium. They also prevent dandruff and increase the elasticity of hair as they unclog scalp pores. Besides eating bananas, you can also mix them with honey and form a paste. This can be applied as a hair mask. Wash it off with cold water.

Hair growth Apple

An apple a day keeps hair fall at bay! Apples stimulate hair growth in epithelial cells. This happens as they contain procyanidin B-2. They are great for boosting hair density and increasing volume. Apples can be eaten directly and added to salads too. Mixing apples with cider vinegar and lemon juice and applying the paste to your hair promotes hair growth.

Fights hair damage Grapes

Procyanidins have antifungal, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties which have a therapeutic effect on the scalp. Grapes contain good quantities of procyanidins which help fight the damage to your hair follicles and control hair fall. They can also reduce inflammation of hair follicles which leads to better hair retention. You can ingest grapes directly, make a juice, or add them to a salad.

Treat scalp issues Gooseberry

Indian gooseberry or amla has been used for hair treatment and scalp issues for many years. These are one of the preferred fruits which promote lustrous and shiny hair. They enrich hair pigment and are commonly used in hair oils to prevent greying of hair. When applied regularly, amla oils can supposedly reverse the premature greying of hair and boost your scalp's health

Biotin rich Peach

Peaches are packed with vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, B, potassium, fiber, and protein which help keep the scalp healthy. They also contain the natural hair growth steroid biotin, which is often found in hair growth serums like minoxidil. Having peaches in salads, and smoothies, or eating them as is, are great ways to include them in your diet.