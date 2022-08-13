Lifestyle

'Har Ghar Tiranga': Give your home décor a tricolor revamp!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 13, 2022

Jazz up your space with tricolor as here are some Independence Day special home decor ideas.

The 75th Independence Day is just around the corner, and our excitement is already flying high. Keeping the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign in mind, most of us have already shopped for tricolor flags to soak in the festive spirit. But why stop at that and not deck up our homes in the tricolor hues? Here are some ideas for a tricolor makeover.

From bed to windows Tricolor furnishings

This Monday, you can spruce up your space by getting home some Independence Day-themed furnishings. From bedsheets and cushion covers to mats and curtains, let your home sweet home soak in the tricolor festive spirit. You can also shop for some furniture and fixtures featuring the tricolor combination. Tricolor lanterns and dream catchers will also look amazing, besides the national flag gracing your balcony.

For party plans Tricolor decorations

Most people celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the flag and partying indoors. If you have guests coming over, decorate your abode with tricolor balloons and streamers. In addition to this, you can also get home some tricolor scented candles and flowers to give both your home and party a patriotic touch. You can also use tricolor wall hangings to liven up the walls.

Traditions Tricolor rangoli

Rangoli is a tradition that symbolizes the positivity, happiness, and liveliness of a household. People make beautiful rangolis at their homes during a host of festivals and celebrations. So this August 15, unleash the artist within you and let your home sweet home exhibit a picture-perfect tricolor rangoli. You can also use a stencil featuring the Indian map to make a rangoli, lazy bum!

Natural effect Arrange your flowerings and ornamental plants

Plants are an essential part of one's home decor. While it's a blessing that they are green in color, it's a miracle that their flowers blossom in a variety of shades. So, arrange your orange-toned flowering plants on one side, the white ones in the middle, and the green ornamental plants on the other side. With this, you can create a "natural" tricolor setup.

Weekend DIY DIY craft idea: Tricolor paper butterfly

It's super easy to make tricolor paper butterfly wall decor. Grab some orange, white, and green papers. Cut each in the shapes of a butterfly, with the orange ones being the biggest, followed by white and green being the smallest. Stick the white butterflies on the orange ones and then green butterflies on the white ones at the center to get a layered effect.