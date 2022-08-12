India

India Post sells 1 crore national flags in 10 days

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 12, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Through special bike rallies and outreach initiatives, the department has reached India's farthest corners.

As part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, India Post has sold a whopping one crore national flags in just 10 days. The Department of Posts (DoP) managed the sale through 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, as well as through the online medium. The flags have been sold at a price of Rs. 25 per piece.

Details One crore flags sold in 10 days

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Communications said that the DoP has taken the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to every citizen through its "omnipresent" network of 1.5 lakh post offices. The network has helped the DoP sell more than one crore national flags in just 10 days. Through special bike rallies and outreach initiatives, the department has reached India's farthest corners.

Quote What did the Centre say?

According to the Centre, the department provided free doorstep delivery for those buying the flag online. About 1.75 lakh flags have been purchased through the online medium, the ePost Office facility. "Our 4.2 lakh postal employees...have enthusiastically propagated the message of Har Ghar Tiranga in cities, towns, villages, border areas, LWE districts, and in mountainous and Tribal areas," the Ministry said.

Tiranga How can you buy a national flag?

India Post is actively propagating Har Ghar Tiranga through rallies and Choupal sabhas, including on Facebook and Twitter. India Post will be selling the flags till August 15th, 2022. Citizens can go to the nearest post office or visit www.epostoffice.gov.in to obtain the national flag. The DoP also encourages people to post their selfies with the flag on www.harghartiranga.com.

Ration Controversy over ration shop in Haryana

Last week, a ration shop owner in Karnal, Haryana, had allegedly asked all consumers to buy a national flag in order to avail subsidized ration. After citizens complained about the incident, opposition parties reacted and alleged that ration shops are being 'forced' to sell the flag. However, the Centre soon clarified, "No such order has been given...the shop owner has been suspended."

Campaign What is the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign?

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being organized by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of India's independence under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav initiative. The campaign aims to encourage citizens to put the national flag in their homes and hoist it on August 15th. "It is an identity of India's duty-bound citizen," PM Narendra Modi said on Thursday.