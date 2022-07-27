India

Centre changes Flag Code: Now, every homes can hoist Tricolor

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 27, 2022, 01:56 pm 3 min read

Flags produced by machines or made of polyester are now permitted.

Every home can now hoist and display the Indian national flag for 24 hours as the Centre has amended the Indian Flag Code. The government said it will enable people, organizations, and educational institutions to exhibit the Tricolor during all ceremonies and events. However, it should be done with dignity and respect in public or in homes and other buildings.

Campaign Move is part of Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Previously, the Tricolor could only be exhibited from sunrise to sunset, regardless of weather circumstances. Flags produced by machines or made of polyester were not permitted. The announcement comes as the government prepares to conduct a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (flag hoisting in every home) on August 13. Its part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav honoring 75 years of a progressive, independent India.

About What is Indian Flag Code?

The 'Flag Code of India 2002' governs the use, display, and hoisting of the national flag in the country. As per Clause 2.1 of the Flag Code of India, there shall be no restriction on the display of the national flag by members of the general public, private organizations, educational institutions, etc. consistent with the dignity and honor of the national flag.

Details Earlier amendments

The Indian Flag Code was first amended on December 30, 2021, that permitted the use of polyester in the production of hand-spun, hand-woven, and machine-made flags. Earlier, the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971 controlled the display of the national flag before the new code.

Appeal Appeal by PM Modi and Home Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have urged citizens to fly the tricolor from August 13 to 15. Shah said on Saturday that "during the 75th year of Independence, citizens should pledge to re-dedicate themselves to the tricolor for the development, bright future and security of the country, by hoisting the Tricolour in their homes from August 13."

Reaction Amendments welcomed by FFI

The move has invited mixed reactions from various quarters. President of Flag Foundation of India (FFI) Naveen Jindal welcomed the latest Amendment to the Flag Code of India 2002. He said that every common citizen can now hoist and unfurl the national flag 24 hours a day (day and night) at their homes and office locations, said a statement issued by the FFI.

Criticism Weavers unhappy with the move

According to The Indian Express, a group of Khadi weavers and campaigners organized an agitation to protest the move. The Karnataka Khadi Gramudyog Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS) — a unit that spins the cloth used to manufacture the national flag has called for a statewide protest. The group has now suspended operations in the aftermath of the move.

Politics Congress lashes out at Centre

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that by allowing the import of Tricolour made of polyester, "an arrangement has been made for 'China-made Tricolour in every home' — the very China that is encroaching on our land." "BJP government have been vending government properties, and now they are aiming at selling the national flag as the country's treasury is waning," he said