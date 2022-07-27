India

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states including Rajasthan

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 27, 2022, 01:40 pm 3 min read

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently issued a severe to very heavy rainfall warning for several states, including Rajasthan. On Tuesday, Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh districts experienced severe flooding as a result of the state's heavy rainfall. Heavy precipitation also generated a flood-like condition in these three regions, resulting in the inundation of roadways and rail lines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ongoing monsoon rains continued to lash several parts of India.

Increased water levels in the Godavari river have affected the low-level regions of Odisha and AP.

In Maharashtra, a large number of students recently failed to turn up for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) due to heavy rains.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed flash floods, causing landslides and inundating villages.

Fact 4 children died in Jodhpur, DM orders holiday for schools

According to officials, four children drowned in a trench filled with rain water near Jodhpur. Due to heavy rain and significant water logging, the Jodhpur district magistrate ordered a holiday in all private and government schools on Wednesday. Torrential rains also caused vehicles to be swept away in Jodhpur. Significant waterlogging was also reported in Bhilwara as a result of the continuous heavy rain.

CM Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences for the loss of life in the disaster. Gehlot announced on Twitter that the families of each deceased will be awarded Rs. five lakh under Rajasthan's Chiranjeevi Accident insurance policy and that the child who survived will be given Rs 20,000 from the CM's relief fund. He also urged people to be cautious during the monsoon season.

Twitter Post Here's a video of the grim situation in Rajasthan

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022

Monsoon Several states witnessing monsoon fury

Hyderabad, the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is reporting losses from businesses and inconveniences for people due to flooding. Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that rain activity in Himachal Pradesh is expected to intensify further today. Throughout the northeastern states, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the next few days. Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are also expected over Uttarakhand.

IMD Rainfall activity may reduce from July 28-29 in Rajasthan: IMD

The rainfall is expected to be widespread throughout Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, west Rajasthan till Tuesday, and east Rajasthan till Wednesday. According to the IMD, there is a possibility that monsoon activity could gradually diminish in some areas of Rajasthan from July 28-29. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Bhilwara recorded 21 cm and 18 cm of rainfall on Tuesday, respectively.