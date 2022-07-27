India

Tamil Nadu suicides: 4th student ends life in 2 weeks

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 27, 2022, 12:44 pm 3 min read

Tamil Nadu has been marred by student suicides, with four girls allegedly killing themselves this month.

In a shocking series of events, Tamil Nadu has reported yet another student suicide. A 17-year-old student in the Sivakasi district, pursuing class 11, was found hanging at her home on Tuesday. This is the fourth such incident in the state over the past two weeks, and the third in just a span of two days.

Context Why does this story matter?

All four were high school students, and two of them blamed academic pressure either from their teachers or family members for taking the extreme step.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also expressed concern over the recent incidents and called the deaths "painful."

Suicide Fourth suicide reported in Tamil Nadu

A young girl studying in class 11 allegedly died by suicide at her home in the Ayyambati area in southern Tamil Nadu. The parents, daily wage laborers at a cracker factory, were not at home when the incident occurred. The 17-year-old reportedly hanged herself after she returned from school on Tuesday and was alone at home. Her grandmother called for help immediately after.

Police No suicide note found at the site

The police rushed to the spot and took the student's body to Sivakasi Government Hospital for post-mortem. While the Tamil Nadu Police has not found a suicide note yet, they told NDTV that she often suffered from severe stomach ache. Three class 12th girls and one class 11th girl have died in the state over two weeks, reportedly by suicide.

Suicide Three student suicides this week

Another class 12 student hanged herself at her Cuddalore home on Tuesday, allegedly because she performed poorly in monthly exams. In a four-page suicide note, she blamed her "inability to fulfill the IAS aspirations of her parents." On Monday, another Class 12 student, Sarala, reportedly killed herself at a government-aided school's hostel.

Pattern Four deaths in four districts

The suicides follow the first case of a Class 12 student, who allegedly hanged herself in a private residential school in Kallakurichi on July 13. She was reportedly humiliated by her teachers over her academic performance, and this triggered violent protests across the state. Student suicides have now been reported in Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Sivakasi districts.

Chief Minister CM Stalin expresses grief

CM Stalin expressed grief over the student suicides in TN on Tuesday. "Educational institutes must perceive education as a service and not as a business. Students should be taught to deal with any situation. They should not have suicidal thoughts," he said. The Tamil Nadu government will also be appointing 800 doctors under the "Manavar Manasu" initiative to provide psychological counseling to students.

Helplines If you have suicidal thoughts, please seek help

In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.