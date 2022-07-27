India

Hyderabad gang-rape case: 4 minors get bail from juvenile court

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 27, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

A fifth minor arrested in the case will stay in the juvenile home since he has applied to the Telangana High Court for bail.

Four minors accused in the Hyderabad gang-rape case have been released on bail. Officials said the four accused, including the son of a legislator, had been released from a juvenile home after the Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail. The incident had sparked anger and political violence in Telangana a month ago, after which the accused were held.

Context Why does this story matter?

The incident shocked Hyderabad and made national headlines due to its political connotations.

The matter has degenerated into a political conflict between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party (TRS), now in power, and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) since one of the minors accused in the crime is the son of a local politician from the TRS.

Details Fifth minor, adult accused continue to be in custody

Officials stated that a fifth minor arrested in the case will stay in the juvenile home since he has applied to the Telangana High Court for bail. The lone adult charged in the case, Saduddin Mallik, remains in jail. Six boys were detained on May 28 in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighborhood for the suspected gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle.

Case Minor accused belong to political families

The minors implicated are Class 11 and 12 students from "politically influential" families. The girl was reportedly gang-raped after getting into a car with five young males during a party at a renowned pub. According to authorities, one adolescent was reportedly seen on recordings misbehaving with the girl but was not engaged in the rape.

Incident What did police say about the incident?

Police said the boys offered to drive the girl home. They instead proceeded to a pastry and coffee shop and switched into an Innova. The boys allegedly parked the car and took turns raping her while the others kept guard outside. Based on the complaint by the girl's father, authorities filed a case of "outraging modesty." Later, the case was modified to rape.

Reaction Political infighting between TRS and Opposition

Meanwhile, the issue has sparked political squabbling between the TRS and other parties. The BJP and Congress have accused the Telangana government of attempting to conceal the offenders. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also asked the police for a thorough report on the efforts taken to protect the safety and security of girls and women in the state.