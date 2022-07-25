India

Tamil Nadu: Another Class 12 student allegedly dies by suicide

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 25, 2022, 09:06 pm 2 min read

The case has been transferred to the CB-CID wing of Tamil Nadu Police.

A Class 12 student in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu reportedly died by suicide on Monday. She was found dead inside the hostel of her government-aided school, and the police have registered an FIR in the matter. To recall, this is the second case in two weeks in which a female student allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu.

Details Class 12 student found dead in hostel

The deceased was a student of Sacred Heart Girls' Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur's Kilacheri. While the girl allegedly died by suicide, the police did not recover any suicide note yet. "The student was found hanging, we can't say anything more," Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police Cephas Kalyan told NDTV. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-CID wing of Tamil Nadu Police.

Suicide The girl had dinner with friends on Sunday

As per reports, the deceased student, identified as Sarala, had dinner with her friends and went to sleep in her room on Sunday night but was found dead the next day. The school authorities reportedly rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared "dead on arrival." Her body was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem on Monday.

Information Heavy security deployed

While the local police have conducted a preliminary inquiry, the details of the same have not been disclosed yet. The CB-CID will launch its investigation soon. Heavy security has reportedly been deployed at the school amid protests by her family.

Relatives Violent 'road roko' protests by kin

The girl's family claimed that the school did not give them the correct information about Sarala's death. Angry family members reportedly blocked the Tiruttani-Pothatturpettai route with "road roko" agitations, and her native village, Tiruttani, was also taken over by protesters. The police have deployed heavy security at the school and her native village as well. The school has declared a holiday after the incident.

Kallakurichi Second incident of alleged student suicide in 2 weeks

This is the second incident of an alleged suicide by a student to mar Tamil Nadu in two weeks. On July 13, another Class 12 girl allegedly died by suicide in the Kallakurichi district, after she was humiliated by teachers for her academic performance. Her death triggered violent protests across the state. The police arrested her school principal and two teachers in the case.