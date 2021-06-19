Ensure lockdown opening up is 'carefully calibrated,' Centre tells states

State governments have been told to assess the situation at the ground level before imposing or lifting restrictions

The easing of COVID-19-related lockdown norms has led to crowding in some markets and other places, the Centre said today, as it urged states to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of COVID-19 appropriate behavior, test-track-treat, and vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease. Several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown and opened the markets beginning this month.

In a communication to all states and Union Territories (UTs), Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that the vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical in breaking the chain of transmission. "All state and UT governments should step up the pace of vaccination to cover the maximum number of people in an expeditious manner," he said.

Bhalla said, "With a decline in the number of COVID-19 active cases, many states and UTs have started relaxing restrictions... The decision to impose or ease restrictions has to be taken based on the assessment of the situation at the ground level." Bhalla said, "While opening up of activities is essential, ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated."

The Home Secretary said that regular monitoring of COVID-19 appropriate behavior is required to prevent relapse. "To reiterate, COVID-19 appropriate behavior includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing, and also proper ventilation of closed spaces," he added.

"However, easing of restrictions in some state, have led to the resumption of crowding of people in markets, etc., without adherence to the norms of COVID-19 appropriate behavior," the Home Secretary said. "Therefore, it is essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior while opening up activities," he added.

Notably, on Friday, the Delhi High Court took cognizance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all. It asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitize shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendor associations in this regard.