Prophet remark: Iran foreign minister raises issue on India visit

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 09, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue, pertaining to controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Shamra, during his India visit on Wednesday. "Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue at his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and spoke about the "negative atmosphere" created by the remarks of some people," the statement by the Iran's foreign ministry read.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is facing outrage from the West Asian countries after Nupur Sharma, national spokesperson of the BJP, made some controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a television debate.

Many West Asian countries, including Iran, issued statements condemning the remarks by Sharma.

Notably, Sharma was suspended from her position while her colleague Naveen Jindal was expelled from the party amid mounting anger in these countries.

Details Doval reiterated that Indian government respects Prophet

According to Iran's foreign ministry's statement, after the issue was raised before Doval, the NSA reiterated that the Indian government and officials respect the Prophet. Doval also said the people involved in the incident "will be dealt with at the level of the government and related agencies in a way that is a lesson for others," the statement added.

Bilateral talks Jaishankar, Amir-Abdollahian reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian reviewed bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas such as connectivity, trade and counter-terrorism and people-to-people ties. "Exchanged views on global and regional issues including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted about the meeting. He also added that both the country signed an "agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters."

Modi Amir-Abdollahian also met PM Modi

Amir-Abdollahian also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi "warmly recalled the long-standing civilisational and cultural links between India and Iran," External Affairs ministry's statement said. "Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-abdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran...Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity," Modi tweeted.