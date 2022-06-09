India

Bihar: Couple begs to pay hospital bribe for son's body

Jun 09, 2022

An elderly couple in Bihar begs to collect money for bribe to get son’s body from hospital. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Mukesh_Journo)

An elderly couple is begging for money on the streets of Samastipur, Bihar to "get their son's body released from a government hospital." A hospital worker allegedly demanded Rs. 50,000 from them in order to release their son's body. Since the couple has no money, they are "begging" for it in the city. Their video has gone viral on social media.

According to the father, Mahesh Thakur, his son went missing a few days ago. "Some time ago, my son went missing. Later, we received a call that his body was at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee asked for Rs. 50,000 to release it," he reportedly stated. "We're poor people. How can we pay that kind of amount?" he added.

The majority of the hospital's health workers are reportedly on contract, and they frequently don't receive their paychecks on time. There have been a number of instances where staff members have taken money from patients' relatives in the past, either by requesting it or blatantly asking for bribes. However, the hospital administration has stated that it will take strict action in this matter.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vinay Kumar Rai said that an investigation was conducted into the issue and it was discovered that the entire matter was misrepresented. He denied the reports, claiming they were intended to smear the district administration's reputation. Rai said that the corpse was in the custody of the police and that it wouldn't be released until 72 hours had passed.

The mortuary staff informed the parents that they would not release the body even if they paid them Rs. 50,000. The family misunderstood the statement, according to the ADM. Meanwhile, the hospital's civil surgeon Dr. SK Chaudhary said on Wednesday that those found guilty will face severe punishment. "Those found responsible will not be spared. This is a shame on humanity," he added.