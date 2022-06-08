India

Thousands pay tribute to Moose Wala at Antim Ardas

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 08, 2022, 11:28 pm 2 min read

Police has so far arrested eight persons related to Moose Wala's murder. (Photo credit: Instagram/@sikhexpo)

Thousands of people turned up on Wednesday for the Anti Ardas (final prayer) ritual of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed in a shooting on May 29. The memorial event was organized by his family to pay honor to him after the cremation. Moose Wala's funeral was held on May 31 when his body was taken home from a hospital under strict security.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's killing has sparked a political row in Punjab and brought gang wars to the fore.

The Opposition had accused Punjab's Bhagwant Mann-led government of endangering VIPs by downsizing their security cover last month.

Following the criticism, the state government ordered to restore the security of over 420 VVIPs.

Meanwhile, the singer's family demanded a probe by the central agency into his killing.

Participation People make beeline outside the prayer location

Moose Wala's Antim Ardas took place in Mansa's Baharli Anaj Mandi. The venue and his images were decorated in flowers. His father, close relatives, and friends were present at the front during the prayer event. Thousands of people were also present outside the venue to enter and participate in special prayers. There was also a 'langar' organized at the location.

Incident Shocking incident of Moose Wala's murder

On May 29, unidentified attackers shot and killed Moose Wala in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police withdrew his protection, along with that of 423 others. Notably, his body had 19 bullet injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot following a "hemorrhage shock", as per the post-mortem report

Information Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders visited family on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, had already paid a visit to the family and expressed his condolences. Several Congress leaders followed him, including Punjab Congress head Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Assembly Leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister OP Soni, and others.

Arrests Punjab Police arrested 8 persons in singer's murder case

According to Punjab Police, eight persons have been detained so far in connection with the murder and have been charged with various offenses. Four shooters were also recognized by police as being engaged in the crime. Sandeep Singh of Sirsa, Haryana, Manpreet Singh of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot has been detained.