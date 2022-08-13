Lifestyle

5 best queer love novels you must read

Written by Sneha Das Aug 13, 2022, 04:08 pm 3 min read

These queer romance novels will make you fall in love, again.

Queer romantic novels challenge readers to explore worlds beyond conventional definitions. These books illuminate the love between people of diverse sexual identities and gender. It also helps readers to understand sexuality and gender identity or expression through the LGBTQ+ plots and subplots. Here are five queer romance novels that highlight the best moments of love and fill your heart.

Coming-of-age 'Heartstopper' by Alice Oseman

Published in 2019, this novel series by Alice Oseman follows a coming-of-age story of two British boys and explores the themes of love, friendship, loyalty, and mental illness. The story revolves around Nick and Charlie, who meet at school and become friends. An openly gay over-thinker, Charlie instantly falls in love with soft-hearted rugby player Nick; what follows is a super-sweet tale of romance.

Exploring sexualities 'In at the Deep End' by Kate Davies

Published in 2019, this novel by Kate Davies touches upon a lot of things, including identifying diverse sexualities, discovering yourself, and exploring friendships. The story revolves around 20-year-old Julia, who realizes that she is looking for love and pleasure in all the wrong places. Her life changes when she meets a female artist called Sam. Finally, Julia finds what has been missing in life.

Frenemies 'Conventionally Yours' by Annabeth Albert

Published in 2020, this LGBTQIA romance novel illustrates the destruction of abuse and the strength of survivors. The story revolves around two young men, Conrad and Alden, who have been mortal enemies for many years. They both love gaming and take on a road trip to Las Vegas for a gaming convention. They build an unexpected friendship during the trip, eventually falling in love.

Inner peace 'Honey Girl' by Morgan Rogers

Published in 2021, this novel by Morgan Rogers deals with the issues of mental health, finding inner peace, self-love, and sexuality. The story revolves around a 28-year-old straight woman, Grace Porter, who goes on a girl's trip to Vegas. She meets a girl Yuki Yamamoto on that trip and marries her in a drunken state. The two fall in love until reality hits them.

Awakening desire 'Call Me By Your Name' by Andre Aciman

Set in the summer of the 1980s, the story revolves around 17-year-old Elio Perlman, who spends vacation with his family at their 17th-century villa in Italy. When his father, a professor, invites his 24-year-old grad student assistant Oliver to stay and work with him, Elio and Oliver instantly bond and explore the beauty of an awakening desire. Check out more such book recommendations.