UK woman starts 'Hire my handy hubby' service

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 30, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

James Young is great with little jobs which contractors often don't give quotes for. (Photo credit: Mirror/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd)

Laura Young, a mother of three, conjured up an innovative business idea recently to earn some extra cash. She thought of renting out her husband, James, to other women! No, not for anything illegal, but for a very noble cause. James can use his skills to help others in need of handyman assistance. She launched a website and advertised the service on social media.

She got the idea from a podcast that described how a man was making a living by putting together furniture for other people. James is great with any DIY job. He has transformed their family home in Buckinghamshire, by building beds, a kitchen, and making a dining table from scratch. James, the handyman, has also tried his hand at painting, tiling, and carpet laying.

James who used to be a night shift worker at a warehouse, gave up his job to help Laura with children, two of whom are autistic. He wishes to resume college to study motor mechanics and fit in his handyman work between studying to help better their financial state. Praising James, Laura explained how she's used his skill to establish their family home.

"He's good at everything around the house and garden, so I thought why not put those skills to use and hire him out?" Mirror quoted Laura. Laura added, "There have been a few that got the wrong idea and thought I was hiring James out for something else entirely! Even with the cost of living crisis, I'm not planning to do that!"

"Most people think it's great. They say it's sometimes hard to get builders to quote for little jobs as they're not interested," explained Laura. James is perfect for these jobs. She says it's quicker and easier for most women to get someone in to do a job instead of waiting on their husbands to do it, and that is how her idea developed.