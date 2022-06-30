Lifestyle

Influencer earns Rs. 26L/month by letting people wake him up

Written by Sneha Das Jun 30, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

The social media influencer sleeps, and people pay him for waking him up. (Photo credit: Instagram @jakeyboehm)

A social media influencer named Jakey Boehm is earning lakhs by just sleeping and letting people wake him up in whatever way they want. He earns around Rs. 26 lakh per month through this unique idea and people are actually paying him good money to wake him up daily. Boehm has over 21,000 followers on Instagram and more than 5.2 lakh followers on TikTok.

Procedure Boehm's bedroom is equipped with several sleep disturbing equipment

Technically, his alarms are helping him to earn money. His bedroom is equipped with a lot of things that can cause sleep disturbance including lasers, a bubble machine, speakers, etc. The interactive live stream allows viewers to control the devices in Boehm's bedroom. His followers can select any song for the alarm and mix it with a jazzy light show to wake him up.

Wake-up call People wake Boehm up in the middle of the night

The Australian TikToker's viewers purchase certain gifts which correspond to a specific wake-up call. In one of the videos shared online, Boehm is seen being woken up from sleep all of a sudden at 12:30 am with a machine blowing bubbles. This clip garnered seven million views. In another clip, loud dubstep tunes were playing on the speakers in his room at 2 am.

Sleep sessions The sleep sessions last for around seven hours: Boehm

"It started as one single gift and one sound. We now have lights, bubble machines, inflatables, laser lights, and over 20 sound effects," Boehm told Mirror. "Every night is the same, a sound or light is activated every 10-15 seconds, it's constant all night," the 28-year-old said. He also said that his TikTok interactive sleep sessions last for around seven hours every night.

Sleep deprivation Lack of sleep for Boehm might cause health issues

In the future, Boehm wishes to add some extra unique features so that his viewers can wake him up in other innovative ways. According to Insider, during the week of June 6, Boehm was among the 30 most-watched streamers on TikTok Australia. However, the lack of sleep can turn into a health issue for Boehm which is the only downside of this innovative idea.