Top Durjoy Datta novels for loveria patients!

Jun 28, 2022

Indian author and screenwriter Durjoy Datta is well-known for his best-selling romantic fiction novels that deal with a plethora of emotions and exciting journeys. He has a huge fan following among school and college students as his stories are written in a simplistic manner and mostly deal with the bitter-sweet journey of heartbreak and romance. Here are five must-read books by Datta.

Book 1 Till The Last Breath

Till The Last Breath is a sensitive, and thrilling novel that explores the themes of life and death along with notions of morality. The story revolves around two strangers who meet in a hospital room. The boy is suffering from an organ failure and the girl is struggling with a life-threatening disease. The story explores the bond between the characters during their hospital days.

Book 2 The Boy Who Loved

Published in 2001, The Boy Who Loved is a dark and unconventional love story that is sure to touch your heart. The story revolves around a middle-class Bengali Hindu boy Raghu who is an introvert. While he is struggling with the guilt of letting his best friend drown in the school's swimming pool, he falls in love with Brahmi, a very different girl.

Book 3 Now That You're Rich, Let's Fall in Love!

Published in 2011, this book deals with relationships, friendships, love, insecurity, and recession, and the way aspirations drive an individual to achieve in life. The story revolves around four ambitious friends who think that their problems will end after they're successful. However, their life and close friendships change after they get jobs under extremely strict bosses who make their lives miserable.

#4 Wish I Could Tell You

Published in 2019, Wish I Could Tell You is a simple yet powerful book packed with strong characters, intense emotions, and unexpected twists. The story revolves around a heartbroken and disillusioned girl named Anusha and a boy named Ananth who believes in all things good. Both of them join a fundraising organization and the story focuses on how their lives get entangled.

#5 A Touch of Eternity

Published in 2021, A Touch of Eternity deals with the themes of patriarchy, unconditional love, gendered violence, and sisterhood. The story revolves around Dhruvan and Anvesha who are born on the same day at the same time and consider themselves soulmates. Their parents refuse to accept their relationship, but they hold on to each other against all odds. Check out more such book recommendations.