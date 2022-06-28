Lifestyle

5 summer-friendly hairstyles for short hair

These short hair hairstyles look cool, chic and stylish.

While long hair looks pretty and attractive, it is extremely difficult to maintain, especially during the summer season. People usually prefer short hair because it's easy to manage and can be styled within a few minutes. It also keeps you comfortable during the summer allowing your back and neck to feel free. Check out these five summer-friendly hairstyles for short hair.

Hairstyle 1 Braid: Classy and elegant

A simple yet elegant hairstyle, braiding your hair prevents hair damage and keeps your mane organized. You can either go for a single thin braid and secure it with a hair tie or leave a section of your hair in the front, tie up the rest of your hair and do a side braid. You can also add some colorful hairpins.

Hairstyle 2 Top knot: Chic and relaxing

If you want to keep your tresses off your face and want to look stylish and chic at the same time, you should try a top knot. This hairstyle also elevates your facial features. Comb your hair, pull it back higher, make a bun, and secure it with a scrunchie and hairpins. You can also try a half-up top knot.

Hairstyle 3 Ponytail: Classic summer style

A ponytail is a classic hairstyle for short hair that helps keep your hair out of your face. However, high-pulled ponytails can stress your strands and lead to hair breakage. So it's recommended to secure your ponytail with a satin scrunchie or silk tie to prevent any damage. Comb your mane and pull your crown hair into an updo to rock the look.

Hairstyle 4 Beach curls: Dreamy and stylish

Beach curls are currently trending for all good reasons. They can make short-haired beauties look drop-dead gorgeous. You can either curl your hair using a curler or simply go the natural way by dampening your hair and making random braids. Let the braids stay for a few hours before you untie them. Next, comb them lightly and you're ready to rock the summer look.

Hairstyle 5 Headband hairstyle: Pretty and dazzling

A headband hairstyle makes you look younger and more polished and works effectively in keeping the hair out of your face. They look elegant and add an extra oomph to your overall look. Make some loose messy curls and gently push the headband back from your crown. Avoid plastic headbands and opt for comfortable ones adorned with stones and embellishments to dazzle your appearance.