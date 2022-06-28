Lifestyle

Kerala teenager congratulates self for acing boards, goes viral

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 28, 2022

Jishnu has been congratulated by Kerala's Education Minister as well for his achievement.

Graduating the first hurdle of the Class X board examinations is a major achievement in every student's life, and their success must be celebrated by friends and family to encourage them to pursue higher education. A teenager from Kerala took matters into his own hands to congratulate himself and acknowledge his achievement, by setting up a flex board outside his home.

Viral Looking forward to Kunjakku 3.0

Jishnu aka Kunjakku, from Pathanamthitta, successfully passed his Class X boards, and the flex board he installed outside his home reads, "History makes way for some people. I congratulate 'myself' for acing the 2022 SSLC examination. The story starts now. Kunjakku version 3.0." The message appears with a photograph of Jishnu wearing sunglasses. Jishnu's viral board caught the attention of the state's Education Minister.

Social media success Kerala Education Minister shared his achievement

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty shared the news on social media and wrote, "Kunjakku himself has said that history makes way for some people in the flex. I wish it to be so. May Kunjakku gain great success in the exam of life as well." The teenager also has plans to install another board upon passing his Class XI examination.

Jishnu's dedication Jishnu's house secured an electricity connection only recently

While several students aced their boards, they didn't all put up boards announcing their success. There's a reason why Jishnu is overjoyed. As per a Mathrubhumi report, Jishnu had a tough time studying. His parents are daily wage workers, and their house secured an electricity connection only a week ago. Until then, he had been studying with the help of a kerosene lamp.