Ayurvedic hair care for the monsoon season

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 28, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Monsoon is a pretty humid time which can lead to several hair problems. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Your hair care needs to change slightly depending on the season. Every season comes with its benefits and some problems for which your tresses need special treatment to remain nourished and prevent falling off. Dr. Manisha Mishra Goswami, Medical Adviser to a pharmaceuticals brand, shares some tips for hair care in monsoon as per Ayurveda.

Common hair problems during the rainy season are itchy scalp, dandruff, hair fall, and frizzy hair. During monsoon, Vata elements (air and space) can get vitiated, leading to hair fall and hair frizz along with dandruff and itchy scalp. Regular oil massage is a good hair care strategy. Sesame and almond oil are great for improving hair health, and reducing dandruff, and scalp itch.

Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight and grind them into a paste. Add one tablespoon aloe vera gel and half tablespoon sesame oil and mix. Apply it to the scalp and hair strands an hour before hair washing. Methi is rich in proteins and lecithin that help to nourish hair and clear dandruff. Sesame oil and aloe vera maintain hair and scalp health.

Dr. Manisha Mishra Goswami suggests including these foods in your diet: Almonds are rich in biotin and useful for healthy hair growth. Sesame seeds are high in calcium and magnesium, hence nourish hair roots. You can use roasted sesame seeds in salads and chutneys in your daily diet. Peanuts, naturally rich in calcium and silicon, are an essential snack to promote hair growth.

Wash your hair every time you get drenched in rain. The acidic rainwater trapped in your hair may imbalance your scalp's pH, worsening hair problems. Use a strengthening shampoo and conditioner to prevent your glands from secreting excessive sebum. Use a mild shampoo with natural ingredients to give your hair the extra care it needs to prevent hair fall this monsoon.