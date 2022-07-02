Auto

New motorcycle launches expected in 2022: Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Suzuki, TVS

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 02, 2022, 11:36 am 3 min read

New cruiser, scrambler and streetfighter models expected to debut in India soon

India has witnessed several car and bike launches in the past couple of months. Some were brand new products, while others were facelifted models. As we enter July, automakers such as Ducati, Harley-Davidson, TVS, Royal Enfield, and Suzuki are gearing up to introduce new products. Let's take a look at some of the exciting two-wheelers that are set to debut on Indian soil soon.

Bike #1 TVS Ronin: Will break cover on July 6

TVS Motor Company will unveil the all-new Ronin in the Indian market on July 6. It flaunts a classic cruiser design language with feet-forward riding posture, comfortable seats, a muscular fuel tank, and a wide handlebar. The motorcycle is expected to be powered by an all-new 220cc mill. For the rider's safety, the bike will likely be equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #2 Harley-Davidson Nightster: Will likely arrive in July

Harley-Davidson has teased the launch of its Nightster in India. The motorcycle has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a long exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. It draws power from a 975cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that generates 89hp/95Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Rider's safety is ensured by ABS and three riding modes: Road, Sport, and Rain.

Bike #3 Suzuki KATANA: Expected to debut in July

Suzuki is gearing up to launch the much-awaited 2022 KATANA in India. The two-wheeler has a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster with amber illumination, and 17-inch designer cast-aluminium wheels. It is fueled by 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 150hp/106Nm. Rider's safety is taken care of by cornering ABS and Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS).

Bike #4 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP: Arriving soon in India

Ducati has officially teased the Streetfighter V4 SP in India via a post on social media. The motorcycle features a 16-liter brushed aluminium fuel tank, twin LED headlamps with DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, and carbon fiber wheels. It runs on a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that develops 208hp/123Nm. The safety of the rider is ensured by cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes.

Bike #5 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Expected to arrive in August

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will likely break cover in the first week of August, between August 4-8. It will be underpinned by the new J-series architecture and will get a sculpted fuel tank, a round headlamp, a single-piece seat, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper Navigation unit. It will be offered with a 349cc single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm) along with single/dual-channel ABS.