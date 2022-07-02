2022 TVS Radeon goes official in India: Check price, features
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2022 version of its Radeon bike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 59,925. The two-wheeler bears a minimalist look and offers several new features, including an LCD instrument cluster and the brand's Intelligo stop/start technology. It is backed by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.3hp.
- The 2022 iteration of the TVS Radeon offers more features in comparison to the outgoing model. However, its design and mechanicals remain unchanged.
- The commuter bike is available in India since 2018, and the new version should raise its sales in the market. Here, the two-wheeler rivals the likes of Bajaj Platina H-Gear and Hero Passion XTEC.
The 2022 TVS Radeon has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a lengthy chromed exhaust. The bike packs a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It also packs a multi-color LCD instrument cluster that shows 18 different parameters, including average speed, mileage, and a clock.
TVS Radeon is fueled by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a power of 8.3hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed gearbox. The motorbike also gets Intelligo start-stop technology for better fuel efficiency.
In terms of safety equipment, the new TVS Radeon is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the 2022 version of the TVS Radeon starts at Rs. 59,925 for the base drum brake-equipped model, and goes up to Rs. 74,966 for the disc brake-equipped variant with stop/start technology (all prices, ex-showroom).