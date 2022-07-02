Auto

2022 TVS Radeon goes official in India: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 02, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

2022 TVS Radeon comes with start/stop technology (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2022 version of its Radeon bike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 59,925. The two-wheeler bears a minimalist look and offers several new features, including an LCD instrument cluster and the brand's Intelligo stop/start technology. It is backed by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.3hp.

The 2022 iteration of the TVS Radeon offers more features in comparison to the outgoing model. However, its design and mechanicals remain unchanged.

The commuter bike is available in India since 2018, and the new version should raise its sales in the market. Here, the two-wheeler rivals the likes of Bajaj Platina H-Gear and Hero Passion XTEC.

Design The bike has a USB port and single-piece seat

The 2022 TVS Radeon has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a lengthy chromed exhaust. The bike packs a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It also packs a multi-color LCD instrument cluster that shows 18 different parameters, including average speed, mileage, and a clock.

Information It runs on an 8hp, 110cc engine

TVS Radeon is fueled by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a power of 8.3hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed gearbox. The motorbike also gets Intelligo start-stop technology for better fuel efficiency.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the new TVS Radeon is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2022 TVS Radeon: Pricing

In India, the 2022 version of the TVS Radeon starts at Rs. 59,925 for the base drum brake-equipped model, and goes up to Rs. 74,966 for the disc brake-equipped variant with stop/start technology (all prices, ex-showroom).