Auto

Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) to make Indian debut in September

Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) to make Indian debut in September

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 19, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross will be backed by a 2.0-liter diesel engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has unveiled the facelifted version of the C5 Aircross overseas. The brand now plans to bring the updated model to India this September. To recall, the SUV was the first offering from the French automaker on our shores and received a warm response from the critics and customers alike. The refreshed four-wheeler will be brought here as a semi-knocked-down (SKD) unit.

Context Why does this story matter?

Citroen has a rich history of making some of the most comfortable sedans and SUVs around the world. The brand made its entry into India with the highly practical C5 Aircross.

The quirky design, a compliant suspension setup, and a spacious, tech-forward cabin were the highlights of the four-wheeler.

The French automaker plans to take it a step ahead with the facelifted version.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt a sleek grille and designer wheels

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross will receive minor tweaks to its design. It will flaunt a sleek grille design, LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, a wide air dam, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a skid plate, and dual exhaust tips will grace the rear end.

Information It will be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine

The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross will remain mechanically identical to the current-generation model. It will draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 175hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats

Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) will have a spacious five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats, a wireless charging pad, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and traction control.

Information 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new Citroen C5 Aircross will be disclosed at the September launch event. However, we expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 32.24 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.