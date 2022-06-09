Auto

2023 MG Mulan EV breaks cover in China: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

MG Mulan will do 0-100km/h sprint in 4 seconds

MG Motor has unveiled its 2023 Mulan EV in the Chinese market, named after a well-known folk heroine. It will arrive in international markets as MG 4. The crossover will be built on the brand's Nebula electric platform and draws inspiration from the Cyberster concept. The vehicle sports a striking design language and will likely get a new Lithium Battery System (LBS).

Context Why does this story matter?

Electric Mobility has been gaining traction in recent years with many automakers planning to go all-electric by the next decade.

EVs have been popular in China for quite some time now due to the development of charging infrastructure throughout the country.

MG Motor plans to benefit from the situation by launching its Mulan crossover, after the successful run of the ZS EV.

Exteriors The EV features swept-back headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 MG Mulan sports a sculpted bonnet, a large MG logo, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and angular, swept-back LED headlights. On the sides, the crossover is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle is graced by wrap-around LED taillights, a two-part spoiler, and a silvered skid plate.

Information It will draw power from MG's new Lithium Battery System

The details regarding the powertrain of the 2023 MG Mulan are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect it to draw power from the brand's new Lithium Battery System (LBS). As per the reports, the EV will do 0-100km/h in four seconds.

Interiors The crossover will get 5G connectivity and panoramic sunroof

The interiors of the 2023 MG Mulan are still under the wraps. However, we expect the EV to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a tablet-like infotainment panel with 5G connectivity. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and autonomous driving features.

Information 2023 MG Mulan: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Mulan will be soon disclosed by MG Motor. In China, it will likely be priced more than the ZS EV, which starts at CNY 78,800 (approximately Rs. 9.2 lakh).