Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 04:57 pm

2022 MG ZS EV unveiled globally

MG Motor has revealed the updated version of its ZS EV in the global markets. It borrows some design features from the petrol-powered ZS and gets a slew of updates inside the cabin. The 2022 model offers an upgraded powertrain with two battery pack choices and boasts an enhanced range of up to 437km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle comes with a closed grille

2022 MG ZS EV also sports a rear window wiper

The 2022 MG ZS EV features an elegant design with a body-colored closed grille, a blacked-out air dam, a sculpted bonnet, a reworked bumper, and slim LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. A power antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, and new LED taillamps are available on the rear.

Information

It is offered with a choice of two battery packs

2022 MG ZS EV is offered with 51kWh and 72kWh battery options that provide a range of 317km and 437km, respectively. The latter can be fully charged in 42 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger. The power output figures are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

Inside, there is a wireless charger and digital instrument cluster

The new MG ZS EV offers a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iSMART connectivity suite. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a parking camera should be available.

Information

2022 MG ZS EV: Availability

The 2022 MG ZS EV will be available in Europe starting November and that is when we should get the pricing details. In India, it is likely to go official by the end of this year or early 2022.