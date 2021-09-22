Mercedes-Benz EQS starts at $102,310 in the US

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the pricing details of the EQS electric sedan in the US. It is available in three trims: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle, and its price starts at $102,310 (around Rs. 75.4 lakh). As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a head-turning look and a tech-loaded cabin. It promises a range of 784km on a single charge. Here are more details.

The car has a clamshell bonnet and frameless doors

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is based on the company's Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform. It flaunts a "one-bow roofline," a clamshell bonnet, angular headlights connected by a horizontal light bar, and a black panel. The car is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, frameless doors with flush handles, and 19- to 22-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it is 5,216mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,210mm.

It is fueled by a 516hp electric powertrain

The EQS 450+ packs a single electric motor and makes 329hp/550Nm, while the EQS 580 4MATIC comes with two motors and generates 516hp/828Nm. Both the variants are linked to a 108.7kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The car delivers a range of 784km per charge.

The vehicle gets ventilated front seats and Burmester audio system

Mercedes-Benz EQS features a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, 4-zone climate control, Burmester sound system, Air Balance cabin fragrance system, and ventilated front seats with massage function. It houses a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system with support for navigation and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. For safety, parking assistance with a surround-view camera system, multiple airbags, and cruise control are available.

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Pricing

In the US, the Mercedes-Benz EQS in 450+ guise starts at $102,310 (around Rs. 75.4 lakh) and goes up to $108,510 (roughly Rs. 80 lakh). The 580 4MATIC models are priced between $119,110 (approximately Rs. 87.8 lakh) and $125,310 (roughly Rs. 92.4 lakh).