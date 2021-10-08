TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, with three ride modes, launched

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 03:03 pm

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched in India at Rs. 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the latest iteration of its Apache RTR 160 4V sports bike in the Indian market. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh and comes in four variants: Drum, Single Disc, Rear Disc, and Special Edition. The new model gets an updated headlamp cluster, three ride modes, and some extra features for the Special Edition. Here's our roundup.

Design

The Special Edition gets red alloys and matte black paint

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V features a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a digital instrument console, and a revised headlamp arrangement with signature DRLs. The Special Edition gets red alloy wheels, matte black paintwork, and a dual-tone saddle. The top-end variant and the Special Edition are equipped with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system.

Information

A 17.4hp engine fuels the bike

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc, 4-stroke, oil-cooled motor that generates 17.4hp of power at 9,250rpm and 14.73Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Single channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is equipped with drum or disc brakes (depending upon the variant), along with single-channel ABS for improved handling. It also offers three ride modes, namely, Urban, Sport, and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Pricing

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V starts at Rs. 1.15 lakh for the drum brake variant and goes up to Rs. 1.21 lakh for the Special Edition (both prices, ex-showroom).