Tata Motors offers festive benefits of up to Rs. 28,000

Published on Oct 08, 2021, 02:18 pm

Festive benefits introduced on Tata cars

In a bid to increase sales during the Dussehra-Diwali season, Tata Motors has announced attractive benefits of up to Rs. 28,000 on select models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Nexon EV. Notably, the offers are valid for this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Here are more details.

Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Tata Tiago has a wheelbase of 2,400mm

The Tata Tiago can be bought with discounts up to Rs. 28,000, including Rs. 10,000 cash discount. It features a narrow grille, a power antenna, a blacked-out air vent, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The cabin gets five seats, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The vehicle draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 84.48hp/113Nm.

Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Tata Tigor packs a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen

The Tata Tigor is available with benefits of up to Rs. 28,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. It has a sloping roofline, indicator-mounted ORVMs, projector headlamps, and alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, and two airbags. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 84.48hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 7.28 lakh

Tata Nexon has two airbags for safety

Tata is offering discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 on the Nexon, including a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 5,000. It has a muscular built with roof rails, body cladding, sleek headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin has a 5-seater layout, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen console. The four-wheeler comes with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.36hp/170Nm).

Tata Nexon EV: Price begins at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Tata Nexon EV has a top-speed of 120km/h

Tata Nexon EV can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs. 18,000, including up to Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. It houses a flat bonnet, LED lights, and a shark fin antenna. Inside, there are five seats, a sunroof, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The EV delivers an output of 127hp/245Nm and packs a 30.2kWh battery pack, which promises a range of 312km per charge.