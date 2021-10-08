MG Astor to be launched in India on October 11

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 11:58 am

MG Astor to go official in India on October 11

MG Motor will launch its much-awaited Astor SUV in the Indian market on October 11. To recall, it was unveiled last month and will be offered in Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy, and Savvy Red variants. It has a sporty design, a premium cabin, and boasts segment-first radar-based advanced driver assistance features as well as an AI-based personal assistant.

Exteriors

It gets a chrome grille and 17-inch alloy wheels

MG Astor is 4,323mm long

MG Astor features an eye-catching look with a chrome-studded grille, a muscular bonnet, LED headlamps, and 'ASTOR' lettering on the boot lid. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels, and flared arches. The car has a wheelbase of 2,585mm and comes in Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black color options.

Information

There are two petrol engine options

MG Astor comes with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 136hp of power and 220Nm of torque and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 107hp/144Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or an 8-speed CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has an electronic steering wheel

MG Astor offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone theme, an engine start/stop button, 60:40 split rear seats, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and an electronic steering wheel. It also packs a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The four-wheeler provides six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, among other safety provisions.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of MG Astor in India will be announced at the time of launch on October 11. The unofficial bookings are currently underway and the car is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).